Pets & Animals

Newborn Western lowland gorilla born at Los Angeles Zoo is a girl

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Zoo is happy to announce that the latest baby gorilla born at the zoo is a girl.

The Western lowland gorilla is the first gorilla born at the L.A. Zoo in more than two decades.

She was born on Jan. 18 and has been clinging to her 25-year-old mother N'djia since then. Her 32-year-old father Kelly is keeping a watchful eye, while the rest of the troop keeps a respectful distance.

The baby gorilla still does not have a name.

Western lowlands gorillas are considered critically endangered in their natural habitat of the lowland forests of central Africa.

Baby gorilla born at LA Zoo for first time in over 20 years
EMBED More News Videos

A baby gorilla was born at the L.A. Zoo for the first time in more than 20 years, zoo officials said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbaby animalsla zoogorillasendangered species
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Berkeley students walk out of class
Suspect in murder of Nia Wilson expected to testify today
Deadly coronavirus gets a name: COVID-19
Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
New video shows helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others
Hwy 101 Peninsula express lanes project to begin tonight
Watch 'The Middies' Tuesday on ABC7's 'Midday Live'
Show More
New Hampshire hopes to clarify Dems' unsettled contest
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
7 On Your Side, experts to hold tax hotline to answer questions Wednesday
Wine prices to drop due to excess of grapes
Woman struck by vehicle near SF nightclub, man arrested
More TOP STORIES News