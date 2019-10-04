Pets & Animals

Paralyzed dog inspires innovation for Bay Area high school, elementary students

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- In San Mateo, elementary and high school students came together to help a paralyzed dog.

Harold, a Chihuahua mix, has become Up Academy's ambassador. Harold was found on the side of a road and rescued about a year ago.

He is now a therapy dog close to getting his AKC license.

Mountain View High School engineering students brainstormed with elementary students on how best to build a prosthetic device for Harold.

The elementary students have already made prototypes of what they think will work and will share these with the older kids.

The students will be measuring Harold with their 3D measuring equipment and then workshop their ideas together.
