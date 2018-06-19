SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGO) --A dog named Hannah is proof.. where there's a will there's a way! The clever beagle found her way around a mildly electrically-charged ScatMat and scaled open drawers to hop on the kitchen counter of her San Diego home.
Shelly Hess shared the amazing video, saying her dog might be an evil genius. Hess told Storyful, "one time she managed to pull the dog food bag under the pantry door and ate 7 pounds of dog food."
According to Hess, Hannah also recently climbed on the bathroom counter, opened the medicine cabinet, took out a bottle of Ibuprofen, chewed off the lid, and ate 12 pills. Luckily, Hannah is ok.
What's the craziest thing your dog has ever done?
