A young female bear burned during the Carr Fire in Shasta County is back in the wild.The state department of fish and wildlife released the bear Friday.A crew working to fix damaged utility poles spotted the bear a month ago licking its burned paws.She was taken to UC Davis where vets used sterilized tilapia skins as bio-logic bandages. A young mountain lion injured during California's devastating Thomas Fire was also treated with the same fish-skin bandages.