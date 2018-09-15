CARR FIRE

Bear burned in Carr Fire released back into the wild after fish-skin therapy

A young female bear burned during the Carr Fire in Shasta County is back in the wild.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The state department of fish and wildlife released the bear Friday.

A crew working to fix damaged utility poles spotted the bear a month ago licking its burned paws.

She was taken to UC Davis where vets used sterilized tilapia skins as bio-logic bandages.

A young mountain lion injured during California's devastating Thomas Fire was also treated with the same fish-skin bandages.

