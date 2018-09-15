SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A young female bear burned during the Carr Fire in Shasta County is back in the wild.
The state department of fish and wildlife released the bear Friday.
RELATED: Bear burned in Carr Fire undergoes unique therapy
A crew working to fix damaged utility poles spotted the bear a month ago licking its burned paws.
She was taken to UC Davis where vets used sterilized tilapia skins as bio-logic bandages.
A young mountain lion injured during California's devastating Thomas Fire was also treated with the same fish-skin bandages.
Here are more stories related to the Carr Fire burning in Shasta County.