A rescue crew worked to save a stranded dolphin at Baker Beach in San Francisco.The Marine Mammal Center confirmed to ABC7 News that they sent a crew to rescue the animal. A veterinarian and vet tech were also sent to tend to the animal.Officials with the Marine Mammal Center said that their team will evaluate the dolphin and determine the best course of action to take.If you ever see a marine mammal in trouble, officials with the Marine Mammal Center would like to remind you that you can call (415) 289-SEAL-- the hotline is 24/7.