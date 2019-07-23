NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- A Napa puppy was faced with a big problem when the little dachshund realized getting his stuffed toy inside the house was not going to be easy.
Laura Valencia shared a video of Canelo the dog.
It shows the 13-week-old pup trying to bring his massive stuffed toy indoors.
"Someone's upset they can't get their chew toy through the crack #thestruggleisreal," posted Valencia on Facebook.
Small dog, big problem: Dachshund puppy struggles to get inside Napa home with stuffed toy
CUTE ANIMALS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News