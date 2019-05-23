whale

Dead whale washes ashore in Point Reyes

POINT REYES, Calif. (KGO) -- Another dead whale has washed up on Bay Area shores. The latest was found at Point Reyes Thursday morning.

This makes at least 12 whale deaths in the Bay Area this year.

RELATED: Several dead gray whales found in Bay Area this year is cause for 'serious concern,' scientist says

Most have been gray whales that likely died from starvation during their migration to Alaska, according to officials.

ABC7 News has contacted the Marine Mammal Center about the latest whale.

See more stories and videos about whales.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspoint reyeswhaleanimals in perilmarine mammal centeranimal newsanimalsinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WHALE
Boy has incredibly close encounter with humpback whale
VIDEO: Dozens of pilot whales show up on Georgia shore
Double whale breach amazes tourists
Scientists hope necropsy data will reveal cause of gray whale deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News