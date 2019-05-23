POINT REYES, Calif. (KGO) -- Another dead whale has washed up on Bay Area shores. The latest was found at Point Reyes Thursday morning.
This makes at least 12 whale deaths in the Bay Area this year.
RELATED: Several dead gray whales found in Bay Area this year is cause for 'serious concern,' scientist says
Most have been gray whales that likely died from starvation during their migration to Alaska, according to officials.
ABC7 News has contacted the Marine Mammal Center about the latest whale.
See more stories and videos about whales.
Dead whale washes ashore in Point Reyes
WHALE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More