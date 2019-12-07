NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (KGO) -- A Florida sheriff's office has put a new recruit to work, by literally throwing him to the dogs. You may recognize the recruit, he's the "Elf on the Shelf."
According to the children's book of the same name, the Elf on the Shelf is a spy for Santa. He keeps an eye on kids at home in the weeks ahead of Christmas. But this particular elf apparently moonlights as a deputy recruit.
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office posted a video on its Facebook page of "Depu D. Elf" in a bite suit. A deputy throws the elf to an eagerly waiting sheriff's office dog.
The post reads "Bet you regret volunteering for the bite suit now, Depu D. Elf!"
The sheriff's office also wrote no elves were harmed in the making of the video, but Depu D. Elf may beg to differ.
Deputy dog's new toy: 'Elf On the Shelf'
