Dexter the Cat rescued 102 days after Camp Fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Paul and Sharon Ritchie had precious moments to gather valuables before leaving their home to the Camp Fire that engulfed Paradise last year."We had like five minutes to get out of the house," said Paul.They escaped with three cats, but Dexter was nowhere to be found.Three months later, the family received a call they never expected.The black cat had been discovered by rescuers in the burn area 102 days after he was last seen by his owners.Veterinarians with the Field Haven Feline center were surprised to find Dexter without burned hair or paws, and in good spirits. They were able to contact his owners because Dexter is microchipped.The Ritchie's are stunned he survived."I said what? I don't know, it was pretty emotional," said Paul. "I myself had horrible thoughts about him burning up in the fire."Dexter boarded a flight Friday to reunite with his family at their new home in Missouri.Sharon Ritchie can't wait to see his furry face."It's going to be unbelievable. I think I'm going to just stand there and cry and want to hug him."