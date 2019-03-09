Camp Fire

Dexter the Cat rescued 102 days after Camp Fire

EMBED <>More Videos

Three months later, Paul and Sharon Ritchie received a call they never expected.

By Thomas M. Rizza
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Paul and Sharon Ritchie had precious moments to gather valuables before leaving their home to the Camp Fire that engulfed Paradise last year.

"We had like five minutes to get out of the house," said Paul.

RELATED: Cat feared lost during Camp Fire throws herself into owner's arms during reunion

They escaped with three cats, but Dexter was nowhere to be found.

Three months later, the family received a call they never expected.

The black cat had been discovered by rescuers in the burn area 102 days after he was last seen by his owners.

Veterinarians with the Field Haven Feline center were surprised to find Dexter without burned hair or paws, and in good spirits. They were able to contact his owners because Dexter is microchipped.

The Ritchie's are stunned he survived.

"I said what? I don't know, it was pretty emotional," said Paul. "I myself had horrible thoughts about him burning up in the fire."

RELATED: San Francisco man offering $10K reward after therapy dog goes missing in the Camp Fire

Dexter boarded a flight Friday to reunite with his family at their new home in Missouri.

Sharon Ritchie can't wait to see his furry face.

"It's going to be unbelievable. I think I'm going to just stand there and cry and want to hug him."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsreunioncamp firecatsgood news
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAMP FIRE
Federal judge criticizes PG&E's wildfire record, demands action
Hat signed by Trump raises money for school affected by Camp Fire
PG&E admits power line 'probable cause' of deadly Camp Fire
PG&E planned in 2013 to fix power line that may have started Camp Fire
TOP STORIES
Pitbull rocks downtown SF for Salesforce's 20th anniversary
East Bay orchestra performs at national competition
IPO 'tidal wave' expected to drive up SF home prices
Week after heavy rain and flooding clean-up continues in North Bay
Comedy with Cousins: The funny side of the Warriors' star center
Caltrans says relief on the way for Silicon Valley, Peninsula commuters
Berkeley doctor's new book focuses on connecting bodily, mental health
Show More
Free dental clinic in Vallejo will help hundreds
Deal reached between San Ramon Valley teachers, district
Too much rain hurts flowers in Bay Area
Taking on the toughest dance in 'The Sleeping Beauty'
South Bay students raise $10,000 for Make-A-Wish
More TOP STORIES News