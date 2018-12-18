CAMP FIRE

San Francisco man offering $10K reward after therapy dog goes missing in the Camp Fire

A San Francisco man is offering a $10,000 reward after his dog went missing during the Camp Fire in Butte County. (Cameron Hodges)

PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --
A San Francisco man's therapy dog went missing in the Camp Fire.

Now he's offering a $10,000 reward for his pet's safe return.

VIDEO: Dog survives Camp Fire, stays behind to guard burned property
Madison the dog couldn't be found when his owner had to evacuate from the Camp Fire in Butte County, but he survived and stayed to guard the lot where the home once stood.


Cameron Hodges was visiting Paradise with his dog, Harvey, when the fire broke out and they got separated.

He's been putting up flyers and flooding social media in hopes of being reunited with Harvey.

TIMELINE: The evacuation of Paradise from beginning to end

Several people have reported seeing a dog similar to Harvey with a woman in Redding.

Hodges says he'll do whatever it takes to get his dog back.

RELATED: Psychology may explain why loyal dog waited weeks for his family to return after deadly Camp Fire
Madison the dog watched over his destroyed home for weeks after the Camp Fire destroyed Paradise. But why? A canine behavior expert has a possible explanation.


Find more stories and videos related to the Camp Fire.
