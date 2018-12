EMBED >More News Videos Madison the dog couldn't be found when his owner had to evacuate from the Camp Fire in Butte County, but he survived and stayed to guard the lot where the home once stood.

EMBED >More News Videos Madison the dog watched over his destroyed home for weeks after the Camp Fire destroyed Paradise. But why? A canine behavior expert has a possible explanation.

A San Francisco man's therapy dog went missing in the Camp Fire. Now he's offering a $10,000 reward for his pet's safe return.Cameron Hodges was visiting Paradise with his dog, Harvey, when the fire broke out and they got separated.He's been putting up flyers and flooding social media in hopes of being reunited with Harvey.Several people have reported seeing a dog similar to Harvey with a woman in Redding.Hodges says he'll do whatever it takes to get his dog back.