PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --A San Francisco man's therapy dog went missing in the Camp Fire.
Now he's offering a $10,000 reward for his pet's safe return.
VIDEO: Dog survives Camp Fire, stays behind to guard burned property
Cameron Hodges was visiting Paradise with his dog, Harvey, when the fire broke out and they got separated.
He's been putting up flyers and flooding social media in hopes of being reunited with Harvey.
TIMELINE: The evacuation of Paradise from beginning to end
Several people have reported seeing a dog similar to Harvey with a woman in Redding.
Hodges says he'll do whatever it takes to get his dog back.
RELATED: Psychology may explain why loyal dog waited weeks for his family to return after deadly Camp Fire
Find more stories and videos related to the Camp Fire.