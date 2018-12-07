CAMP FIRE

VIDEO: Resident of Paradise battles high winds as he flees fire

Derek Rickmers shot the first video of the fire in high winds on Concow Road as he fled with his dog in the back seat.

PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --
When the Camp Fire broke out in Butte County on Nov. 8, 2018, thousands of residents were forced to flee as the blaze spread at a startling pace. The inferno left at least 85 dead and several missing, and also destroyed an estimated 14,000 homes.

VIDEO: One of last residents to evacuate Paradise films as Camp Fire burns town

From the moment the fire broke out to the evacuations of thousands, several residents recorded apocalyptic video of the inferno creeping its way through the town of Paradise.

Go here for a timeline of events from the moment the Camp Fire ignited to the panic that ensued after.

See more stories, photos and videos on the Camp Fire here.

More News