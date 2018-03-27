RECALL

Dog owners warned about treats making pets sick

EMBED </>More Videos

Dog treats recalled because of reported illnesses. (KTRK)

If you're a dog owner, you'll want to check your pantry this morning. Two types of Milo's Kitchen dog treats are being recalled after reports of illnesses.

The recall includes Milo's Kitchen steak grillers and grilled burger bites.

The company says the treats may contain elevated levels of beef thyroid hormone, which can make dogs sick.

If your dog starts to have increased thirst and urination, weight loss or restlessness, you may need to take them to the vet.

Click here for a look at other recent product recalls.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsconsumerdogsrecallproduct recallsanimalanimals in peril
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RECALL
Thyroid tablets recalled over ingredient concerns
Consumer Catch-up: too-high interest rates illegal, Uber drivers gaming system
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
SoCal cannabis company recalls pre-rolled joints
Consumer Catch-up: Salad and wrap recall, Southwest ditching peanuts
More recall
PETS & ANIMALS
2nd baby bobcat rescued in San Anselmo
Florida man, 88, burns raccoon alive over eating mangoes
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News