Dog reunited with owner after car crash, 78-mile journey

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A 7-year-old terrier was thrown from her owner's car during a car crash in Berkeley, ran off and somehow ended up in Sacramento -- 78 miles away.

On May 31, someone took Princess to the Front Street Shelter in Sacramento.

The shelter provided a picture and said Princess was really sweet -- bonding with everybody except for potential adopters who didn't give her ample attention.

That was a good thing.

Princess' owner finally found her on the shelter's website and the two were reunited last week.
