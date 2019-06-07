ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Dog reunites with owner after rescue from San Francisco Muni tracks

"He's dirty enough to actually look like he traveled in the tunnel," said Amy W. who asked we not use her last name.
Just after 7 a.m. the SFMTA tweeted. "ATTN: #subwaysvc delay due to dog on trackway. Working to catch. Will update."
PUPPY UPDATE: A big thank you to our #SFMuni staff for rescuing Roofus from the tracks! He is now safe & sound with his owner! pic.twitter.com/WAWgZS4BYT— SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) June 6, 2019
CK Kwong works for the mobile response unit. He says Roofus traveled from the Castro station all the way to the Church station.
"We found the dog on the platform underneath the platform shaking so we called TMC, stopped the train and then I walked down to the runway to rescue the dog," said Kwong.
A commuter captured the exact moment when Kwong lifted Roofus from the tracks to safety on the platform.
@sfmta_muni here’s a little vid of him to help find them! If no one claims him where will y’all take him? pic.twitter.com/so4Kr1KNo1— Анника (@anniekay931) June 6, 2019
"Lucky we get there on time to rescue the dog," said Kwong.
Shortly after, San Francisco Animal Care and Control tweeted, "The pupper is safe in our care. The owner has been identified and we'll have a happy reunion this afternoon. Thank you to the @sfmta_muni employee for the rescue!"
Thanks to Roofus' microchip, SFACCG was able to locate Amy quickly.
"They go, 'Are you missing a dog?'" she said. "And I was like, 'Yes I am!'"
Roofus had quite the morning commute! If he could talk I’m sure he’d be thanking @sfmta_muni His rescue and reunion are coming up on @abc7newsbayarea 🐶 pic.twitter.com/okXhQB4zNc— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) June 6, 2019
The call came before Amy knew just what Roofus had been up to, then came the texts and messages from friends.
"I saw the tweet with the video of the rescue and I knew immediately that was him, too," said Amy.
Roofus is no stranger to the camera. He has his own Instagram @RoofusIsADog with nearly 400 followers and recently celebrated completing "Adolescent manners 2."
"I couldn't believe that that's what he did," said Amy. "Went to Muni and I was just so happy but also just so shocked that that's what he did."
Reunited with her pup, Amy has a message for Muni and morning commuters.
"We want to thank Muni for doing that," she said. "For shutting down the trains and sorry to the commuters of San Francisco for the inconvenience."
Roofus' upcoming training is the "good citizen prep class," right after his next bath.