Falling catfish shatters North Carolina woman's windshield

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. -- A North Carolina woman was shocked when a catfish fell from the sky and onto her windshield.

According to WCTI, Rhesa Walston said she was driving her SUV home from her mother's house when her windshield shattered.

"Is this real? Did I really just get hit by a fish? Because who's going to believe that I hit a catfish if I can't find the catfish?" Walston said.

Walston said a bird was carrying a catfish overhead, then dropped it directly onto her car. She pulled to the side of the road and hunted for the evidence, eventually finding the catfish with the help of a few friends.

Walston's daughter Breelyn was in the backseat of the car and saw the incident.

"I freaked out," she said.

Breelyn's mother said she was just grateful the fish didn't cause more damage.

After posting a photo of the fish to Facebook, Walston said her experience went viral. "Ridiculous for somebody's who's never had more than five shares on a picture," Walston said. "It's surreal."



For now, Walston offered some lighthearted advice to other drivers. "Look out for fish because you never know when you're gonna see one," she said.

Walston said insurance took care of the cost of replacing her windshield.
