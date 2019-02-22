CUTE ANIMALS

Dog has emotional reaction to 'The Lion King' movie

EMBED </>More Videos

That one 'The Lion King' scene that tugs at our heart-strings every time, seems to have tugged at this dog's strings too.

Anyone who's ever watched the Lion King knows that there is one particular scene that brings everyone, even a dog, to tears!

Yes, we're talking about the scene in which Simba reacts to the death of his father, Mufasa. The one scene that tugs at our heart-strings every time.

RELATED: Dog helps his owner shovel snow like a pro in Boston area

Well, that scene seems to have tugged the heart-strings of one four-legged baby.

A video shared to social media by Josh Myers shows that even his dog, 4-month-old Luna, gets emotional and teary-eyed during that particular scene.

Myers posted on Facebook that the Disney animated movie happens to be Luna's favorite.

In the video, Luna seems to understand exactly what is going on and begins to whimper in response.

"To see her crying at the TV was the sweetest thing I think I've ever seen," Myers said.

RELATED: 'The Lion King': Watch first official teaser trailer

EMBED More News Videos

July 19, 2019. #TheLionKing

See more stories about pets.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogthe lion kingmoviescaught on camerabuzzworthydisneycute animalsfeel gooddistractionanimal newsanimal
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CUTE ANIMALS
Dog helps his owner shovel snow like a pro
VIDEO: 2 Clydesdales rescued from icy lake
SF Fire Commissioner asking department to reconsider the ousting of fire cat Edna
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
More cute animals
PETS & ANIMALS
Woman screams with delight during whale encounter in Hawaii
60 dogs rescued from South Korea arrive in the US
Paralyzed man reunited with dog stolen outside home
VIDEO: 2 Clydesdales rescued from icy lake
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Oakland teachers on strike for 2nd day
SJ neighbor creates buzz over his plans to increase honey bee population
Video shows young conservative activists being assaulted on Berkeley Campus
Stockton Street to reopen in SF after 7-year closure
Jussie Smollett out on bond, reportedly apologizes to 'Empire' cast mates
House Dems introduce measure to revoke Trump border edict
Vote! Which dress should Dion wear to the Oscars?
Outraged parents confront Oakland Unified School District's Superintendent
Show More
Powerful 7.5-magnitude quake hits southern Ecuador
Proposed bill could prevent Trump from being on 2020 ballot in NJ
Timeline of key moments after alleged attack on Jussie Smollett in Chicago
How divorce led to an Oscar nomination for an animated short
Woman banned from dating app Tinder for posing with hunted animal
More News