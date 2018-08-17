<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3985961" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Explore.org's popular Bear Cam captured a Katmai National Park & Preserve visitor as he waded into water knee-deep as five bears fed in the river nearby to take photos in violation of park regulations. (explore.org/Storyful)