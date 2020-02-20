Mountain lion that attacked 6-year-old girl captured, euthanized in Santa Clara Co., wildlife officials say

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- California Department of Fish & Wildlife officials say that the mountain lion that attacked a 6-year-old girl who was hiking on a trial in the Rancho San Antonio County Park and Open Space Preserve in Santa Clara County has been captured and euthanized.
Officials say they were able to confirm it was the same mountain lion after DNA taken from the cat was matched to evidence from the attack.
Officials say the mountain lion was a female, weighing between 60-70 pounds and estimated to be between 2-4 years old.
"Mountain lion attacks are rare." Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District Area Superintendent Brad Pennington said. "Fortunately, the child's injuries were minor. Unfortunately, the behavior exhibited by this mountain lion indicated it was a danger to public safety."
The 6-year-old was walking with her parents in a group of six adults and four children on Sunday. They were going up the hill on one of the busiest trails on Rancho San Antonio.
"It came out of the bushes, and right about when it grabbed a hold of the girl, an adult pushed the mountain lion and it ran off," said MidPeninsula Regional Open Space District ranger Brad Pennington.
A Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District ranger treated the child at the scene for minor injuries.
She was then released into the care of his or her parents.
The preserve will reopen Friday morning.
