Hounds and Heroes: Nonprofit helping veterans and saving dogs that would be euthanized

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- May is National Military Appreciation Month and one San Francisco native is doing her part to help our veterans with therapy animals.Bonnie-Jill Laflin founded the nonprofit Hounds and Heroes to pair service or therapy animals with veterans suffering from things like post-traumatic stress disorder or traumatic brain injury.Laflin's goal is to lift the spirits and morale of our wounded veterans while saving dogs that have a high euthanasia rate making this a rescue mission.In essence-- saving two lives.Hounds and Heroes pays for all the dog training, vet care and dog food for life so the veteran doesn't have to take on any extra burdensABC7 news anchor Ama Daetz has more on this incredible organization in the video player above.