Hounds and Heroes: Nonprofit helping veterans and saving dogs that would be euthanized

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- May is National Military Appreciation Month and one San Francisco native is doing her part to help our veterans with therapy animals.

Bonnie-Jill Laflin founded the nonprofit Hounds and Heroes to pair service or therapy animals with veterans suffering from things like post-traumatic stress disorder or traumatic brain injury.

Laflin's goal is to lift the spirits and morale of our wounded veterans while saving dogs that have a high euthanasia rate making this a rescue mission.

In essence-- saving two lives.

Hounds and Heroes pays for all the dog training, vet care and dog food for life so the veteran doesn't have to take on any extra burdens

