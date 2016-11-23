PETS & ANIMALS

Oakland cat recovering after being shot at by air rifle

This image shows Cabo the cat who was injured when he was by a BB gun in Oakland, Calif. (KGO-TV)

by Elissa Harrington
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The search is on in the East Bay for the person who opened fire on a cat.

Cabo the cat is a little woozy, on painkillers at Oakland's Broadway pet hospital. He's recovering after being shot by what vets believe was a high-powered air rifle.

"They could be using cats as target practice or something," Cabo's owner said.

Cabo's owner first noticed something was wrong when she found her cat hiding under the house.

"His character was a little off and today I was rubbing his stomach and I noticed a hole about that big. And you could look right into him," Cabo's owner said.

This happened along Brooklyn and Hanvoer Avenue, near Lake Merrit. Dr. Roger Schulze says unfortunately, this type of injury is not unusual.

"We see BBs in cats and dogs all the time on X-rays," Schulze said.

He took an X-ray to make sure the pellet didn't hit any bones or major arteries. It appears it went through the shoulder and clean out the armpit.

"I'm scared because I like letting my cats outside. I like that they can sniff around the garden and walk around. And now I can't let them out anymore because I wouldn't want them to get shot," Cabo's owner said.

Cabo's owner plans to file a police report. As for Cabo, "He's going to do just fine," said Veterinarian Dr. Roger Schulze.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal abusecatscrimebb gunOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
2nd baby bobcat rescued in San Anselmo
Florida man, 88, burns raccoon alive over eating mangoes
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News