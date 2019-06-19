Peninsula Humane Society creates an owl home away from home

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KGO) -- The Peninsula Humane Society believes it has a wiser way of helping a species of Owls.
The Burrowing Owls have been declining in numbers over recent years. To help reverse that decline the Humane Society has constructed an Owl Nursery.
Wildlife experts remove some of the smallest of the endangered birds from their natural nest and deliver them to the nursery, where they'll be raised to maturity.
Peninsula Humane Society spokeswoman Buffy Martin Tarbox said, "They're removing the smallest and the ones that aren't thriving because really their chance of surviving in the wild is virtually zero. And so by removing them and bringing them to us, we're able to raise them and help them get the nutrition and care that they need. And they'll be raised into healthy adults."
The Peninsula Humane Society is partnering with the Santa Clara Valley Habitat Agency. And after 10 months, the Owls are set free-- back in their native habitat.
