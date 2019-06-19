Pets & Animals

Peninsula Humane Society creates an owl home away from home

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KGO) -- The Peninsula Humane Society believes it has a wiser way of helping a species of Owls.

The Burrowing Owls have been declining in numbers over recent years. To help reverse that decline the Humane Society has constructed an Owl Nursery.

Wildlife experts remove some of the smallest of the endangered birds from their natural nest and deliver them to the nursery, where they'll be raised to maturity.

Peninsula Humane Society spokeswoman Buffy Martin Tarbox said, "They're removing the smallest and the ones that aren't thriving because really their chance of surviving in the wild is virtually zero. And so by removing them and bringing them to us, we're able to raise them and help them get the nutrition and care that they need. And they'll be raised into healthy adults."

The Peninsula Humane Society is partnering with the Santa Clara Valley Habitat Agency. And after 10 months, the Owls are set free-- back in their native habitat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsburlingameanimals in perilanimal rescueanimals
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
More TOP STORIES News