Report: Starvation is reason for grey whale deaths in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Starvation is the reason for more grey whales being found dead in the Bay Area. That's according to a new report by the San Francisco Chronicle.

A grey whale that washed up recently at San Francisco's Ocean Beach is the ninth found in the Bay Area in the past two months.

The Chronicle reports the unusually large death toll is happening because there is too little food to support the giant mammals.

It says starving whales are taking a dangerous detour into the San Francisco Bay to seek sustenance.

