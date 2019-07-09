Mountain lion spotted wandering not far from San Mateo City Hall

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- A mountain lion was spotted wandering the streets of San Mateo Monday morning just two blocks from San Mateo City Hall.Surveillance video shows the big cat quickly moving down the street near 22nd and Isabelle Avenue.Police say they searched for the animal but could not find it.Mountain lions like to avoid confrontation but if you see one, do not approach it.Do not run if you encounter a mountain lion. Instead, face the animal, make noise and try to look bigger by waving your arms; throw rocks or other objects; pick up small children.