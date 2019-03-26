Pets & Animals

Show dog awaiting flight goes missing at Atlanta airport

EMBED <>More Videos

A Dutch man says his show dog went missing at Atlanta's airport while waiting to board a flight to Amsterdam.

ATLANTA -- A Dutch man says his show dog went missing at Atlanta's airport while waiting to board a flight to Amsterdam.

Floris van Essen tells news outlets that the American Staffordshire terrier named Gale was in a crate and had gone through security with another dog about three hours before their flight was to leave. The dogs had been heading home after being shown in the U.S.

About 10 minutes before boarding, the dog's handlers were told that when workers went to load the dog's crate, they discovered it was empty.

WGCL-TV reports that KLM Royal Dutch Airlines said in a statement that the dog broke out of its cage and went missing Saturday. The airline said it is working with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to find the dog.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsairport newsdogairlineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Survey: 44 percent of Bay Area residents are considering moving
Investigation underway after man found shot inside building in SF's Mission District
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Empty lot in SF's Glen Park neighborhood on the market for $1.85M
Apple enlists Hollywood to launch new streaming service
California woman wins child support nearly 50 years after divorce
Body discovered near landslide that claimed life of woman at Fort Funston
Show More
Bay Area sees only 9 days of dry weather in March
Apple announces its long-awaited streaming TV service
SFPD makes arrests in fatal Fillmore St. shooting
Michael Avenatti charged with extortion, bank and wire fraud
Father of Sandy Hook victim takes own life inside town hall
More TOP STORIES News