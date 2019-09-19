VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is welcoming a trio of new lion cubs!
The one female and two male cubs are all three-months-old.
Their names are Tsavo, Amari, and Tau.
RELATED: Double Cuddle: Berlin zoo celebrates history-making birth of 2 panda cubs
Visitors to the Vallejo park can currently view the cubs at the Animal Nursery.
Eventually, they'll be moved to the Tiger Island exhibit.
The babies came all the way from a Six Flags park in New Jersey.
See more stories, pictures, and videos of cute animals here.
Vallejo's Six Flags Discovery Kingdom welcomes trio of 3-month-old lion cubs
CUTE ANIMALS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More