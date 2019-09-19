cute animals

Vallejo's Six Flags Discovery Kingdom welcomes trio of 3-month-old lion cubs

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is welcoming a trio of new lion cubs!

The one female and two male cubs are all three-months-old.

Their names are Tsavo, Amari, and Tau.

Visitors to the Vallejo park can currently view the cubs at the Animal Nursery.

Eventually, they'll be moved to the Tiger Island exhibit.

The babies came all the way from a Six Flags park in New Jersey.

