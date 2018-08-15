BIRDS

Starving, abandoned baby murres washing ashore in Bay Area

EMBED </>More Videos

One hundred starving baby murres have mysteriously washed ashore on Bay Area beaches in the last month. Now efforts are underway to save the penguin-like birds at a rescue center in Fairfield. (KGO-TV)

by Leslie Brinkley
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) --
One hundred starving baby murres have mysteriously washed ashore on Bay Area beaches in the last month. The penguin-like birds were abandoned by their parents for some reason.

Efforts are underway to save them at the International Bird Rescue Center in Fairfield.

Baby chicks are recovering in outdoor pools while weaker murres are indoors in intensive care units.The chicks were likely born on the Farrallon Islands.



At this age, they should be learning to fish with their fathers, their primary caretakers. So far, 100 chicks have become separated from their parents and washed ashore on the Northern California coast between Marin and Monterey.

Bird rescue technician Jennifer Linander says the birds aren't sick. "They're starving, emaciated, anemic, hypothermic, a lot are coming in with low red blood cell counts."

She says finding 100 chicks like this is unprecedented. Why just babies and not adults? International Bird Rescue Executive Director JD Bergeron said, "Warming waters on our coast means the fish that normally live there are going to cooler water farther away. Babies can't dive and they can't hunt properly. Probably what's happening is the adults are following the fish and they can't take the babies with them."



The expensive round-the-clock care is focused on stabilizing the birds, making sure they're waterproof to maintain warmth, getting food and medicine. It's being called an "e-muure-gency" as the center reaches out to the public for financial aid to help the baby birds.

An anonymous donor has offered to match the first $50,000 in donations. To donate, visit this website.

The challenge in releasing the birds in another six weeks is that they are unable to fish on their own. They will have to be released with an adult that can guide them back to a colony.

The fear is this wave of starving chicks could be just the beginning since it's still early in their breeding season. If you find a stranded murre or seabird, report it to a lifeguard or animal control so that the bird can be rescued.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbirdsanimalsglobal warmingenvironmentoceansanimalanimals in perilanimal rescuebay areaFairfield
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BIRDS
BIRD-NADO: Thousands of birds swarm shopping strip
Birds, mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Discovery Bay area
Mama duck & dozens of ducklings capture the world's heart
Bay Area labs testing birds for West Nile virus
More birds
PETS & ANIMALS
BIRD-NADO: Thousands of birds swarm shopping strip
South Bay community cat garden helps feral cats get adopted
Bear takes a stroll into a liquor store in Connecticut
Ohio man finds black widow spider in broccoli
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
CHP announces arrest in crash that killed officer
EXCLUSIVE: Ghost Ship defendant will try to separate cases, per lawyer
Procession held for Utah firefighter killed battling Mendocino Complex Fires
VIDEO: Procession honors firefighter killed in Complex Fires
Warriors relive championship magic at film debut in Oakland
Support letters pouring in for couple suspected of sparking Carr Fire
VIDEO: Fresno firefighters help fight Ranch Fire
The North Face is moving from Bay Area to Denver
Show More
Bay Area companies leaving over high cost of living
Mayor to get SJ tattoo if he gets enough retweets
Court: 5-year-old can use cannabis-based medicine at North Bay school
Trial delayed in high-profile Hillsborough murder case
What is measles? What to know about symptoms, vaccine & treatment
More News