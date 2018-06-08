ANIMAL RESCUE

Stray mom, her 6 puppies rescued in East Palo Alto after pizza heist

Two office workers were sitting down to a lunch of pepperoni pizza at Cooley Landing Park in East Palo Alto when an emaciated stray surprised them and snatched a slice.

By
EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Two office workers were sitting down to a lunch of pepperoni pizza at Cooley Landing Park in East Palo Alto when an emaciated stray dog surprised them and snatched a slice.

The thief was reported to the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA, whose officers found not only the dog -- a terrier mix -- but also her litter of 1-week-old puppies on April 17.

RELATED: Bearded dragon shows up with SoCal family's Walmart order

Mom and pups have been living with a foster family. Friday morning, they went up for adoption.

The foster family decided to honor the British royals by naming mom Queen Elizabeth and her puppies William, Harry, Duchess Kate, Lady Di, Charlotte and Meghan. Queen Elizabeth the canine appeared to be exhausted from caring for her offspring and now it's time for humans to adopt them.

The reformed pizza thief and her puppies play on June 8, 2018.


In fact, as ABC7 News was taking video of the rambunctious litter mates, Kate was the first to be adopted.

Adoption hours at the Peninsula Humane Society/SPCA are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. The adoption fee for puppies is $135. The adoption fee for Queen Elizabeth is $120. The puppies have been spayed or neutered, and vaccinated. PHS/SPCA is located at 1450 Rollins Road in Burlingame.

David Louie will have more on this story on ABC7 News at 4 p.m. Follow David here on Twitter to get updates.
