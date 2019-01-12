ANIMAL NEWS

VIDEO: 4 male lions take a stroll on South Africa road causing major traffic jam

EMBED </>More Videos

These four lions decided to dominate the roadway, creating a massive traffic jam.

SOUTH AFRICA (KGO) --
A group of four, adult lions took a stroll on a South Africa roadway, causing a major traffic jam.

Video of the male lions all walking together in harmony as cars piled up behind them, went viral on Twitter.

RELATED: Flood hits zoo, sparks fear of lions, tigers on loose in Germany

The lions are seen casually strolling in the middle of the street.

Turns out the street is inside the Kruger National Park in South Africa, which is known for its safaris.

Check out more stories and videos of animals.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal newstraffic delaysafaribizarrebuzzworthyanimalswild animalsviralviral videou.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mountain lions spotted in Palo Alto
Lions maul alleged rhino poachers to death
VIDEO: Dolphins join surfer for amazing ride in SoCal
ANIMAL NEWS
Suspect charged in dog abuse case in Danville
Manatee pushes canoe through water in Florida
SoCal teen survives shark attack near San Luis Obispo, gets 50 stitches
Supreme Court rejects latest challenge to California foie gras ban
More animal news
PETS & ANIMALS
Manatee pushes canoe through water in Florida
VIDEO: Woman on motorized scooter drags small dog in Bakersfield
Malnourished dog left with heartbreaking note at animal shelter
Dog owner using vests with spikes to protect pets from coyotes
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Police release letter from deceased man accused of killing Davis officer
Suspect in death of Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona identified
Obama housing chief Julián Castro launches 2020 campaign
Police say Utah teen crashed car during 'Bird Box Challenge'
Curry scores his way into 3rd place for career 3-pointers
Accuweather Forecast: Cold and dry
Landscaper asks customer to bury dead pet, instead buries 1-year-old daughter
911 audio shows panic after woman in coma gave birth
Show More
Novato standoff ends peacefully after police say man was threatening people
Recruits that graduated with Davis cop killed in ambush remember her as determined
Warning for pet owners who use dog walking apps after dog walker arrested for animal cruelty
Costco 27-pound bucket of mac and cheese sells out
New details emerge of Davis Police Officer's ambush murder
More News