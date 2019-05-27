REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- A mountain lion was caught on surveillance video scurrying and then running by a Redwood City couple's back door before jumping a fence on May 23.
RELATED: Mountain lion tranquilized outside of Macy's in Santa Rosa
Their Nest camera captured the incident on Oakview Way.
The couple wants to get the word out in the area because lots of their neighbors have pets.
See more stories and videos related to mountain lions.
VIDEO: Mountain lion spotted running in Redwood City yard
MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News