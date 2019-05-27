mountain lion sighting

VIDEO: Mountain lion spotted running in Redwood City yard

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- A mountain lion was caught on surveillance video scurrying and then running by a Redwood City couple's back door before jumping a fence on May 23.

RELATED: Mountain lion tranquilized outside of Macy's in Santa Rosa

Their Nest camera captured the incident on Oakview Way.

The couple wants to get the word out in the area because lots of their neighbors have pets.

