Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Ohio zoo visitors delighted by bear dancing away itch

Akron, OHIO -- A bear scratching a pesky itch gave some visitors at the Akron Zoo in Ohio a good laugh.

The zoo shared video of their large grizzly bear relieving an itch in front of a group of spectators.

The zoo says grizzlies will rub their body against trees and the ground to mark their territory and find a mate.

People on social media said the bear reminds them of Baloo in the "Jungle Book," scratching his back to the "Bare Necessities."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalszoobear
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SJ mayor announces 'first-of-its-kind' proposal to combat gun violence
Los Altos police officer taken to hospital after fentanyl exposure
AG Barr says 'irregularities' found at Jeffrey Epstein jail
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
First look at the new fall season on ABC
Salesforce Transit Center bus deck welcomes back commuters
Ghost Ship jury to begin sixth day of deliberation
Show More
LIST: Bay Area back-to-school dates
AccuWeather Forecast: Building warmth continues
Cosby's appeal to review handling of #MeToo case
Morning Update: Lyft discrimination, Salesforce Transit Center open, Apple offers $1 million
SF woman with disability says Lyft drivers repeatedly cancel her rides
More TOP STORIES News