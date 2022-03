OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Pacific Gas and Electric is reporting thousands of customers are without power in Oakland and parts of Piedmont on Thursday, according to its outage map PG&E says 32,168 customers have been impacted by the outage The power went out at 6:22p.m.No official word yet on when it will be restored, but the utility company's website says an estimated restoration time is at 9p.m.The cause of the outage is under investigation.