PG&E shuts power of 16,000 Bay Area residents as winds intensify and fire danger looms

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- As winds intensify throughout the Bay Area, approximately 16,000 PG &E customers are without power. A planned strategy by the utility to prevent fires.

"This PSPS is due to the very powerful winds combined with dry conditions and other factors that we take into accountability. We saw gusts of 88 miles per house in the North Bay so we are certainly seeing these elements combing together. It's for the safety of our customers," said Tamar Sarkissian, a PG &E Spokesperson.

In the East Bay, Oakland Battalion Chief Ryan Meineke confirmed crews are ready for deployment.

Luz Pena: "What are those problematic areas you guys are focused on right now?"

Ryan Meineke: "Well in the county the hill areas have wind speeds up to up above 60 miles an hour, we have gusts going up as crazy. Everywhere is equal concern wild land urban, interface areas are a concern," and added, "Our concerns are populated areas where there could be evacuations and wild fires that encroach into urban homes and areas."

Remaining evacuation orders for the Keller Fire in the Caballo Hills area of East Oakland were fully lifted Sunday night, according to the fire department.

Almost three weeks ago, nearly 33 years after the Oakland Hills Firestorm, a vegetation fire broke out in the Oakland Hills damaging two homes with 500 residents evacuated. We caught up with one of those residents on Wednesday as fire danger looms.

"It's unbelievable, just the fact that our house caught on fire and we still have to think about it catching fire again. It's unimaginable," said Phillip Cole, Oakland Resident.

This is the reality that many in the East Bay live with. We captured the weekly Emergency Siren warning system.

"My father and his wife ran for his life in 1991 in the fire that devastated this entire area. This community has been brought together by fire, by wind in particular and so we have rebuilt but that doesn't mean it couldn't happen again," said Karl Strovink, East Bay Resident.

The latest wind event is a dire reminder to always be ready.

"I have my bags packed, all valuables put away," said Strovink.

At least two polling locations could shut down due to PG&E's power shutoff. While the Red Flag Warning has already forced the closure of location.

PG &E confirmed there are about 7,500 customers in the Bay Area also affected by power outages. They said those were due to the wind event not the PSPS.

The utility is planning to restore everyone's power by Thursday if weather conditions improve.