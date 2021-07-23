'Firestorm' tells Oakland Hills fire survivors' stories 30 years later
Preliminary 6.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Philippines, USGS says
A preliminary 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Philippines on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The temblor hit south of Hukay at a depth of nearly 70 miles.
No damage or injuries were immediately reported.
