MODESTO, Calif. -- A small aircraft crashed onto Highway 99 at Crows Landing in Modesto on Friday evening.Modesto and Ceres fire crews responded to help put out the flames.The California Highway Patrol is investigating, and say only the pilot, a 59-year-old man from Santa Cruz, was on board the single-engine aircraft. He suffered only minor injuries.Caltrans is also on scene diverting traffic until the scene can be cleared.