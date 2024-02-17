  • Watch Now

Suspect arrested after woman found fatally shot in Pinole, police say

Bay City News
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Police looking for suspect after woman found fatally shot in Pinole
Police are searching for the killer of a woman found dead in a quiet Pinole neighborhood.

PINOLE, Calif. -- The California Highway Patrol on Friday night arrested homicide suspect Jeffrey Kendall during a traffic stop in the Santa Cruz area, police said.

At approximately 11:40 p.m., the CHP stopped the 36-year-old man suspected of shooting a woman dead Friday morning on the 500 block of Summit Drive in Pinole. The victim's identity was not immediately disclosed.

Video in the media player above is from a previous update

Pinole police detectives responded and took custody of Kendall.

His vehicle was impounded and a firearm was discovered inside it.

Kendall was booked on charges of homicide and domestic violence, and is currently in custody with bail set at $1.1 million. He is being held at at the Martinez Detention Facility.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to call 510-724-1111.

Copyright 2024 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
