Suspect arrested after woman found fatally shot in Pinole, police say

Police are searching for the killer of a woman found dead in a quiet Pinole neighborhood.

Police are searching for the killer of a woman found dead in a quiet Pinole neighborhood.

Police are searching for the killer of a woman found dead in a quiet Pinole neighborhood.

Police are searching for the killer of a woman found dead in a quiet Pinole neighborhood.

PINOLE, Calif. -- The California Highway Patrol on Friday night arrested homicide suspect Jeffrey Kendall during a traffic stop in the Santa Cruz area, police said.

At approximately 11:40 p.m., the CHP stopped the 36-year-old man suspected of shooting a woman dead Friday morning on the 500 block of Summit Drive in Pinole. The victim's identity was not immediately disclosed.

Video in the media player above is from a previous update

Pinole police detectives responded and took custody of Kendall.

His vehicle was impounded and a firearm was discovered inside it.

Kendall was booked on charges of homicide and domestic violence, and is currently in custody with bail set at $1.1 million. He is being held at at the Martinez Detention Facility.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to call 510-724-1111.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live