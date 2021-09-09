pipe bomb

FBI releases new videos of suspect who planted pipe bombs outside RNC, DNC

Investigators have continued combing through videos and seeking tips on the masked suspect.
By ALEXANDER MALLIN
EMBED <>More Videos

FBI releases videos of suspect who planted pipe bombs outside RNC, DNC

WASHINGTON -- The FBI on Wednesday released new video from its investigation into the still-unidentified suspect who allegedly planted pipe bombs outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee the night before a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The video, which includes a virtual map showing the route the suspect walked around the Capitol Hill neighborhood on the night of Jan. 5, shows the suspect pacing with a backpack in front of a row of houses. At one point the suspect sets the bag down and is passed by an individual walking their dog. Another video shows the suspect sitting down on a bench outside the front of the DNC.

More than eight months after the report of the two pipe bombs sent law enforcement stationed around the Capitol scrambling to create perimeters around the RNC and DNC, investigators have continued combing through videos and seeking tips on the masked suspect seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with Nike Air Max Speed Turf sneakers.

In late January, the bureau announced it was offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the capture of the suspect, who planted what investigators described as "viable" explosive devices next to a bench in front of the DNC and then in an alley near the RNC.

According to the FBI, the components of the devices included 1/8-inch threaded galvanized pipes, a kitchen timer and homemade black gun powder.

In March, the FBI released additional surveillance videos showing the suspected bomber walking with a backpack and planting the devices between 7:40 and 8:15 p.m.

But it's still unclear whether the stream of videos and public releases in recent months has yielded any substantial progress in tracking down the suspect. FBI bulletins on the suspect do not specify whether investigators have determined if the pipe bomber is male, female or has any other personally identifiable characteristics.

In contrast, the FBI's sweeping investigation into the rioters who stormed the Capitol and clashed with law enforcement has resulted in the arrests of more than 600 individuals, according to an analysis of public court documents by ABC News.

The bureau has said it is still seeking tips on over 200 more who are believed to have committed violent acts at the Capitol.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
republicansriotpipe bombus capitoldemocratsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
PIPE BOMB
New images released of suspect in pipe bombs found at RNC, DNC
FBI posts photo of person who placed suspected pipe bombs outside DNC, RNC
Sources: Explosive devices found near US Capitol were real
All clear at Safeway in Oakland after bomb scare
TOP STORIES
How the recall election of Gov. Newsom came to be
Family remembers Betty Ong, 9/11 hero and Bay Area native
Gov. Newsom blasts Republicans, Trump for 'feigning' election fraud
How man who lost partner in 9/11 became voice for LGBTQ+ rights
Wayne Freedman retires after 30 years
﻿COVID long-hauler study shows 50% decline in kidney functions
Dozens of lightning strikes hit Bay Area overnight
Show More
How many recall ballots have been returned in your county?
'9/11: One Day in America' tells stories of resilience, survival
9/11 attacks: By the numbers
Elizabeth Holmes trial: 2nd day canceled due to COVID-19 exposure
CA moves to ban 'recycle' symbol from some plastics | Here's why
More TOP STORIES News