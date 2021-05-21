Pittsburg officers shoot, kill man who pointed gun at them during domestic call, police say

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- Pittsburg police shot and killed a man they said was armed with a handgun at an apartment complex Thursday night.Police said they were called to the complex on the 2300 block of Loveridge Road regarding a man holding a handgun, banging on the front door of an apartment. The man was reported to be the ex-boyfriend of a resident.When officers arrived, they said they contacted the man on a stairway leading to the second-floor apartment of his ex-girlfriend. Officers said they asked the man to walk down the stairs and speak with them, but he ignored their commands and began walking back up the stairs away from the officers. Officers say they followed him up the stairs and continued to ask him to stop and not walk away.As the man reached the top of the stairs, officers said the man had a handgun in his right hand. Officers say they directed the man to get on the ground and drop the handgun. Police say the man turned towards the officers and pointed the handgun directly at them. Two officers then shot at the man, according to police. He died at the scene.The man is 31-years-old. Authorities say they are waiting to release his name because of the ongoing investigation.Police said they will be releasing body-cam footage within the coming days of the incident, along with the officers' names.