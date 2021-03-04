Pixar releases 2 short films on YouTube in show of support for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders

"Wind" is a take on immigration about a boy and his grandmother trying to escape their home.
"Float" tells the story of a father who discovers that his young son is different than other kids. It's a metaphor about autism.
Pixar's Edwin Chang, the SparkShorts director of "Wind," joined ABC7 News anchors Kristen Sze and Reggie Aqui on "Midday Live" to discuss the film's YouTube release. You can watch the full interview in the player above.
Disney is the parent company of Pixar and ABC7.
VIDEO: Pixar's 'Wind' honors Korean grandmother's sacrifices to get her sons to America