2 planes collide during landing at Watsonville Municipal Airport

Multiple agencies responded to a 911 call after the two planes crashed into each other after attempting to land at the same time.

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Multiple fatalities are reported after two planes collided while attempting to land at the same time at Watsonville Municipal Airport just before 3 p.m.

California Highway Patrol said that at approximately 2:56 p.m. multiple agencies responded to a report of a midair planes collision at the Watsonville airport.

According to a representative from the Federal Aviation Administration, the two planes involved were a twin-engine Cessna 340 and a single-engine Cessna 152. The status of the victims is still unknown.

No injuries were reported to anyone one the ground.

CHP is assisting and will be closing several roads on the north side and northwest of Watsonville Airport:

Buena Vista Drive at Calabasas Road

Freedom Boulevard at Buena Vista

Buena Vista Drive and Manfre Road

This is a developing news story. ABC7 News will update as soon as more information becomes available.

