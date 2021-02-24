Plane crashes into car during emergency landing near Highway 580 in East Bay

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- A small plane made an emergency landing in Livermore Tuesday evening.Fire officials say the plane lost power shortly after takeoff and made the emergency landing on Isabel Avenue just south of Highway 580.It crashed into a car, but no one is injured, officials said.It looks like the plane pushed the white car in the video out of its lane on Isabel Ave. and onto the shoulder.Airport officials are investigating the cause.