NorCal Planned Parenthood preparing for out-of-state abortion patients

It comes as the Supreme Court discusses abortion rights.
Planned Parenthood expects to see a surge in women coming across state lines to have procedures done if they are banned in their home states.
RELATED: Supreme Court Justices signal they may toss Roe v. Wade, allow new abortion limits
CEO Gilda Gonzales says this could put a strain on the state's clinics and make it more difficult for Californians to get services.
"If the Supreme Court does damage to Roe, we estimate that 26 other states will begin to deteriorate abortion access for their residents in their states. And it is estimated that California could see a 3,000 percent increase in patients coming to us," said Gonzales.
Governor Gavin Newsom says the state is standing by the help provide additional funding and support.