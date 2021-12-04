Politics

NorCal Planned Parenthood preparing for out-of-state abortion patients

CEO says this could put a strain on the state's clinics and make it more difficult for Californians to get services
EMBED <>More Videos

NorCal Planned Parenthood preparing for non-CA abortion patients

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The CEO of Planned Parenthood Northern California says they are already seeing an increase in patients from Texas.

It comes as the Supreme Court discusses abortion rights.

Planned Parenthood expects to see a surge in women coming across state lines to have procedures done if they are banned in their home states.

RELATED: Supreme Court Justices signal they may toss Roe v. Wade, allow new abortion limits

CEO Gilda Gonzales says this could put a strain on the state's clinics and make it more difficult for Californians to get services.

"If the Supreme Court does damage to Roe, we estimate that 26 other states will begin to deteriorate abortion access for their residents in their states. And it is estimated that California could see a 3,000 percent increase in patients coming to us," said Gonzales.

Governor Gavin Newsom says the state is standing by the help provide additional funding and support.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstexasabortionplanned parenthoodsupreme courtu.s. & worldnonprofitu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News