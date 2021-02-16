Drivers wanted: Planters looking for new college graduates to drive Mr. Peanut's Nutmobile

Planters is looking for some new college graduates to drive Mr. Peanut's Nutmobile.
RELATED: Oscar Mayer hiring drivers for Wienermobile hot dog car
Crossing the country in an oversized peanut could just be the adventure of a lifetime.
There are job openings for a new crew of Planters peanutters, the brand ambassadors who pilot the Nutmobile.
Accompanied by the venerable mascot Mr. Peanut, the peanutters also do events and media interviews from coast to coast.
Who are these nuts next to me? They’re the official Peanutters. Every year we hire a crew of recent graduates to drive around the country meeting friends & fans. This crew went #ANutAbove this year, and we’re looking for our next dream team. Details 👇 pic.twitter.com/lnb5QKFKKF— Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) February 12, 2021
It's also the once-in-a-lifetime chance to see the world through the windshield of a giant legume.
If you or someone you know would be interested in applying, stop by Mr. Peanut's Twitter account or go to PlantersNutmobile.com.