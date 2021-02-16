driver

Drivers wanted: Planters looking for new college graduates to drive Mr. Peanut's Nutmobile

It's a job to go nuts for and it comes with a company car unlike any other.

Planters is looking for some new college graduates to drive Mr. Peanut's Nutmobile.

Crossing the country in an oversized peanut could just be the adventure of a lifetime.

There are job openings for a new crew of Planters peanutters, the brand ambassadors who pilot the Nutmobile.

Accompanied by the venerable mascot Mr. Peanut, the peanutters also do events and media interviews from coast to coast.



It's also the once-in-a-lifetime chance to see the world through the windshield of a giant legume.

If you or someone you know would be interested in applying, stop by Mr. Peanut's Twitter account or go to PlantersNutmobile.com.
