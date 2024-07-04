Driver faces felony charges in West Portal crash that killed family of 4

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In San Francisco, the West Portal neighborhood is responding after the city's district attorney announced charges against the driver who crashed and killed a family of four earlier this year.

Still shaken by the horrific crash that ended the lives of a family of four outside a library, many in the West Portal community are still grieving.

"It's something that it's edged in the neighborhood and the community where families frequent this every day. It's right next to the library where I bring my kids to," said Ray Kim, West Portal resident.

Just three months after the crash, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced felony charges against the 78-year-old driver that plowed into the family.

"These are felony vehicle manslaughter charges, which is the result of the gross negligence that occurred in causing this collision," said Jenkins.

After months of investigating, SFPD ruled out mechanical failure in this case. Investigators believe the woman was driving 65 to 72 miles per hour before crashing against the bus shelter where the family was waiting.

Right after the accident, SFMTA and city officials proposed changes to the street. Community members rallied against those changes, worried it would negatively impact local businesses.

The DA's findings now confirming what many in this community have been saying.

"Going at that very high speed in the wrong side of the street... there is nothing you can do about it," said Pankaj Shah, owner of Roti Indian Bistro.

"We are all incredibly sad about the entire situation, but we have been saying with the MTA's backing all along that the cause is not how we operate over here but it was driver error and that has now been confirmed by the DA," said Deidre Von Rock, president of the West Portal Merchants Association.

Von Rock said their committee will present the changes they want on July 16.

"We are advocating for more calming traffic measures around the intersections of Ulloa and Vicente. People have asked repeatedly for a stop light at West Portal and Ulloa, and MTA claims it's absolutely impossible. We disagree and that may have had a bearing on that driver at that time, but we will never know," said Von Rock.

The supervisor for the district said traffic changes are still needed. The community is now working with the city to develop those changes.

"We do have to change the way that we use that intersection. We have been working with the merchants to come up with something everyone can live with, and I think we are there," said SF Supervisor Myrna Melgar.

As for the driver, she was arrested on Tuesday and released Wednesday on a $150,000 bail. In a statement, her attorney said she "continues to mourn while she learns to live with this unspeakable reality," and added, "we will review the evidence and take it one step at a time in presenting her defense."

Some residents in West Portal view the charges as the beginning of justice for the family.

"What breaks my heart is the loss," said Kim and added, "I'm glad they were able to hold people accountable."

Full statement by the driver's attorney:

"I received a call this morning from SFPD and was informed that formal charges are being filed against Ms. Lau. While this news is very difficult to take in, Ms. Lau appreciates that the District Attorney's Office and SFPD didn't rush in their decision making process and conducted a thorough investigation.This tragedy is something that Ms. Lau continues to mourn while she learns to live with this unspeakable reality. She extends her condolences to the entire family, friends and community of the Oliveira-Pinto family.Now that the decision has been made by the District Attorney's Office to press charges, we will review the evidence and take it one step at a time in presenting her defense."