Playboy model jumps off building with 7-year-old boy in Manhattan

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials give update after a woman jumped off a building with a young boy in Midtown Friday morning.

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan --
A woman jumped off a building with a young boy in Midtown Friday morning, killing them both.

The woman is said to be 47 years old and sources confirm that she was a Playboy model. The boy is 7-years-old, and police said they are "believed to be mother and son."



She jumped from The Gotham Hotel just after 8:30 a.m. on East 46th Street.

They landed on the second-floor balcony with significant injuries and died.

Sources said the woman has been involved in an ongoing domestic dispute with her estranged husband.

The two checked into the hotel Thursday at approximately 6 p.m. and were assigned to the 25th-floor suite.


A police investigation is underway.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
suicidemurder suicidechild deathu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News