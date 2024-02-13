Police investigating after custodian fatally stabbed in popular Pleasant Hill park

The victim was found unconscious and unresponsive in the parking lot by his wife who called 911.

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- Pleasant Hill police say they've assigned all of their investigative team to solving a stabbing murder that happened in a popular park over the weekend.

In the last five years, there have been only three murders in peaceful Pleasant Hill.

"Solving this homicide and arresting the person or persons responsible is our top priority for our department," said Pleasant Hill police Captain Matt Kristic.

A man was discovered dead, having suffered stab wounds, in the main parking lot of Pleasant Hill Park early Saturday morning, police said.

Late Friday night, a Pleasant Hill park janitor, 37-year-old Santiago Jacobo of Pittsburg didn't return home as expected. His worried wife drove to the park just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

"She went to the park to check on him, and in fact, she was our 911 caller. Unfortunately, she found him down and unconscious and unresponsive in the parking lot," said Capt. Kristin.

The parking lot faces out onto busy Gregory Lane. Across the street is Pleasant Hill City Hall and lots of businesses.

"Part of the investigation is canvassing for any and all video cameras and evidence, so yes, our detectives are gathering video footage and studying the footage at this time," said Capt. Kristic.

Jacobo's co-workers, family and friends are being interviewed and evidence is being processed, according to police. A small shrine to Jacobo has popped up in the park with flowers and candles and notes of condolences.

One dogwalker said "It sounds like a premeditated murder. I don't think it would be a random person doing that and that's a little frightening to know it happened."

"You're in shock. It's not like I'm in some city with high crime and danger and people are getting robbed and mugged, so you gotta wonder," a Pleasant Hill contractor said.

Police still don't have a suspect or suspects but expect to have more information on solving the murder later this week.

