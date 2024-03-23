Beer enthusiasts from around the world flock to North Bay for release of Pliny The Younger

SANT ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, beer enthusiasts from around the globe are ready to toast the rollout of Pliny The Younger.

On Friday people lined up to be the first to taste the highly anticipated annual release from the Russian River Brewing Company.

2024, marks the 20th anniversary of the craft beer.

It's a craft beer with a major cult following.

"It tastes fantastic," said one customer.

This rollout can only mean only one thing - Pliny The Younger. The limited edition, triple IPA from Russian River Brewing Company can draw a crowd from everywhere.

"It's always great every year," said Joel Acierto.

Acierto came from Chicago, then camped outside in line for five hours, to be the first to taste at the brewing company's Santa Rosa location.

"I don't stand in lines anymore, I'm older, this is the only one I stand in line for," said Acierto.

Not to be outdone, we found Tony Price and his wife Christine, they flew all the way here from the United Kingdom.

"I'm a shareholder in a few breweries in the UK, but that doesn't mean I don't want to drink Russian River beer," said Tony Price from Cornwall.

Russian River Brewing Company owner Natalie Cilurzo says time flies when you're making beer. Pliny is celebrating a big birthday, 20 Years.

"In February 2005, we released our very first 20-barrel batch of Pliny the Younger, we never expected it would be here 20 years later welcoming people from all over the world," said Cilurzo.

Natalie says it takes six months of planning and tasting to find the perfect Pliny recipe.

"I have to say it wouldn't be that special if we made it year-round," she added.

The rollout means all hands on deck for servers and staff.

"You know it's like Christmas morning, that's how I thought when I woke up this morning, it's hectic but we know what we're expecting," Annie Murphy said.

Staff says an estimated 24,000 beer lovers will raise a glass of Pliny during its two-week run. The special edition beer runs out on April 4.

