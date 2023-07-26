Anchor Brewing Co. workers gain support from SF supervisors to take over business

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors are showing support for Anchor Brewing Company employees to own the company.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Board of Supervisors is showing support for Anchor Brewing Company employees to own the company.

The board adopted a resolution during its meeting Tuesday showing its support of workers running the brewery and continuing Anchor Brewing's legacy.

The resolution urges Sapporo, the owner of Anchor Brewing Company in San Francisco, to work with employees through the process of co-op conversion and urges the company not to sell before workers have been able to raise sufficient funds for purchasing and make a fair bid.

The iconic craft brewery, established in 1896, notified employees about its plans to cease operations because of economic challenges.

While the company has stopped brewing, Anchor said it will continue packaging and distributing the beer on hand while available or through around the end of July.

The company's website says public taps are open through July 31.

The workers launched a bid to buy the 127-year-old brewery and run it as a co-op.

Through a spokesperson, the company says it will entertain a plan if the coalition has enough funding, according to Bay City News.

While employees have the support of San Francisco leaders to take over the brewery, time is running short.

The company is moving ahead with liquidation in the coming weeks and reviewing interest from other potential buyers.

Shamann Walton, Ahsha Safai, Hillary Ronen, Dean Preston, Connie Chan, Aaron Peskin, Rafael Mandelman, Myrna Melgar are all listed as sponsors of the resolution.

The resolution also encourages new owners to retain or rehire existing staff and respect future contract negotiations with the union representing the workers.

