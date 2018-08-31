BULLYING

Police: 6-year-old admits making up story of being attacked by bullies

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: 6-year-old admits making up story of being attacked by bullies

OLYMPIA, Washington --
A 6-year-old boy in Washington state said he was severely assaulted after standing up to a group of kids who were bullying his friend. Now, police say the boy made the whole thing up.

The boy's mother said she found her son injured last week and the 6-year-old said he was beaten with rocks and sticks.

RELATED: 6-year-old Washington boy hospitalized after being bullied

But after police in Olympia said they interviewed those who were said to be involved, they went back to the boy, who admitted making the story up.

Police now believe the boy got hurt after falling in his apartment complex.

He suffered a broken arm and numerous cuts and bruises to his face.

CHOOSE KINDNESS: The Bay Area is no place for bullies

No charges will be filed, but police say social services have been notified to check on the boy.

A GoFundMe site had been set up for the boy's medical expenses. The site has since been taken down.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldbullyinganti-bullyingchild injuredWashington
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
6-year-old boy hospitalized after being bullied
BULLYING
A JEDI IN REAL LIFE: Mark Hamill responds to bullied boy
Bullied 9-year-old killed himself after coming out at school
6-year-old Washington boy hospitalized after being bullied
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
More bullying
Top Stories
LIVE: Funeral for Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin in Detroit
Drivers ticketed for not yielding to 'chicken' in Sunnyvale
Sen. John McCain lies in state at U.S. Capitol
5 killer whales put on spectacular display in Monterey Bay
Remembering the Queen of Soul: Aretha Franklin's funeral in photos
Reports: Bank of America asking customers for proof of citizenship?
Counselors supporting students at SF high school after gun fired on campus
Videos of scuffle on Muni train sparks outrage on social media
Show More
Alabama deems 8 gym class games 'inappropriate'
AccuWeather Forecast: Warming trend begins today
Woman shot, killed by South Pasadena police ID'd as actress on 'ER'
Two dozen arrested after monthslong investigation into MS-13 gang in Fresno County
New guidelines for child car seats drop age-specific milestone
More News