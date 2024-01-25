Law enforcement activity 'resolved' in Union City after Alameda Co. sheriff's deputy shot: police

UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Union City police say that an Alameda County sheriff's deputy was shot at a business park while serving an eviction notice on Wednesday.

PREVIOUS: Alameda Co. sheriff's deputy shot while serving eviction in Union City, police say; suspect at large

The deputy was transported to a local trauma center for non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm.

According to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, the deputy underwent surgery on Wednesday evening and is in recovery while "in good spirits."

A search began for the suspect in the shooting but the area that was on lockdown was cleared by law enforcers early Thursday morning.

The law enforcement activity in the area of Alvarado Niles Road and Dowe Avenue has been resolved and no longer poses a danger to the public, the Union City Police Department said in an advisory shortly after 3:30 a.m.

Authorities have yet to confirm if the shooting suspect is still at-large. The area was barricaded and locked down at 4:25 p.m., Union City police said.

In a press conference on Wednesday, authorities said at least two deputies were serving an eviction before one of the deputies was shot. They said several people have been detained.

Authorities said they don't know why they were serving an eviction and they don't know if this was at a business or a residence.

The deputies were from the civil division and were in full uniform and armed.

"We prepare for situations like this but you never know how it's going to affect you until it halls actually happens," said Captain Tya Modeste with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. "We're just thankful you know our deputy is - he made it through and he can tell us at some point what happened and he gets to live another day. And be with his family and we're thankful for that."

Bay City News contributed to this story.

