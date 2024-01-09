WATCH TOMORROW: Public memorial for fallen OPD Officer Tuan Le

You can watch the public memorial live starting at 10 a.m. wherever you stream ABC7.

A public memorial is being held Wednesday morning for Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le, who was shot and killed while responding to a burglary.

A public memorial is being held Wednesday morning for Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le, who was shot and killed while responding to a burglary.

A public memorial is being held Wednesday morning for Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le, who was shot and killed while responding to a burglary.

A public memorial is being held Wednesday morning for Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le, who was shot and killed while responding to a burglary.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A public memorial for fallen Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le will be held Wednesday morning.

The service will be at 3Crosses Church in Castro Valley.

You can watch live starting at 10 a.m. in the video player above, on the ABC7 News app, or by downloading the ABC7 Bay Area App to watch on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple and Google TV.

The 36-year-old was shot and killed while responding to a burglary near Jack London Square.

He was the first Oakland officer killed in the line of duty since 2009.

VIDEO: Fallen Oakland police officer Tuan Le honored, remembered at Buddhist vigil

One week after Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le's passing, community members gathered to honor the fallen officer on Friday.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live